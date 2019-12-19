TSA: Don't take knife gun, wrapped presents on your flight

The TSA is reminding people what they can and can't take as Christmas travel ramps up.

When it comes to wrapped presents, while not prohibited, its not advised you bring them to the airport wrapped.

TSA agents may have to unwrap all of your hard work to inspect the item.

A TSA travel tips website recommends bringing presents unwrapped, and packing wrapping paper.

They advise if you have scissors with blades that are four inches or less, you can even wrap them on your flight.

Last week 180 guns were found and confiscated in traveler’s carry-on bags and of those 162 were loaded, 67 had a round in the chamber.

One gem, a gun knife, or is it a knife gun, was found at the Richmond International Airport by TSA officers during an X-ray screening on December 10.

