TSA agent at Nashville International Airport tests positive for coronavirus

A TSA agent at Nashville International Airport has tested positive for COVID-19. The agent’s last day at work was March 18.

The checkpoint officer who tested positive in Nashville had been assigned to the main passenger checkpoint from 3 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

TSA officials have compiled a list of the agency’s confirmed cases. No additional information was known.

“TSA leadership remains committed to being as transparent as possible in providing the public with information about the status of our employees while respecting our employees’ privacy. Our goal is to enable travelers to make sound personal decisions about steps they may want to take to ensure their health and well-being as they pass through the security screening process,” TSA said in part.

