TSA discovers loaded gun in passenger's carry-on at McGhee Tyson

According to a release from TSA, a loaded gun was found a McGhee Tyson on Wednesday morning.

Officials said a loaded Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun was found inside a passenger's carry-on bag around 7:15 a.m.

TSA said police were immediately notified and the passenger was escorted out of the area.

“Passengers are responsible for the contents of bags they bring to the checkpoint,” said Mark Howell, TSA Regional Spokesperson. “Our advice is to look through bags thoroughly before coming to the airport to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items."

This is the 20th firearm detected by TSA officers at the TYS security checkpoint in 2019. A total of 16 were detected there last year.

