TSSAA Mr. and Ms. Basketball finalists announced

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- The Mr. and Miss Basketball awards will be presented to the top girls and boys in five classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on the floor of Murphy Center on the campus of MTSU on Tuesday, March 10 at 7:00 p.m. The finalists for the awards are listed below.
High school head basketball coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists and a statewide committee of sportswriters selected winners based on performance during the 2019-2020 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration.
The draw for the Division I boys’ state basketball tournament will be held prior to the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards on the floor of Murphy Center at 5:00 p.m. The draw for the Division I girls’ state tournament brackets will be scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 8 at the Embassy Suites in Murfreesboro. here's a list of this years finalists:
Division II-A Miss Basketball Finalists
Melaina Bone, Silverdale
Macey Lee, Trinity Christian
Carrington Washburn, CPA
Division II-AA Miss Basketball Finalists
Raegyn Conley, Baylor
Dontavia Waggoner, Ensworth
Kaiya Wynn, Ensworth
Class A Miss Basketball Finalists
Tess Darby, Greenfield
Chloe Moore-McNeil, Greenfield
Karly Weathers, Loretto
Class AA Miss Basketball Finalists
Keeley Carter, Macon County
Reagan Hurst, Upperman
Khyla Wade-Warren, McNairy Central
Class AAA Miss Basketball Finalists
Denae Fritz, Maryville
Alasia Hayes, Riverdale
Madison Hayes, East Hamilton
Division II-A Mr. Basketball Finalists
Alex Anderson, Tipton-Rosemark
Moussa Cisse, Lausanne
Dante Harris, Lakeway Christian
Division II-AA Mr. Basketball Finalists
Kennedy Chandler, Briarcrest
B.J. Edwards, Knoxville Catholic
Chaz Lanier, Ensworth
Class A Mr. Basketball Finalists
Lucas King, McKenzie
Dalton Marsh, Red Boiling Springs
Ryley McClaran, Eagleville
Class AA Mr. Basketball Finalists
Edward Lacey, Fulton
Johnathan Lawson, Wooddale
Tyrone Marshall, Pearl Cohn
Class AAA Mr. Basketball Finalists
Joe Anderson, Maryville
Will Pruitt, Mt. Juliet
Jacobi Wood, Cleveland