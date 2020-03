TSSAA State Mr and Miss basketball award winners announced

The TSSAA announced its winners Tuesday for the 2020 Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards during a ceremony at MTSU’s Murphy Center.

Winners and finalists are selected by a panel of statewide media members based on regular-season performance only, as well as academics and character.

What a player does in the postseason is irrelevant to the selection process.Here are this year’s winners and finalists:

GIRLS

Division II-A Miss Basketball

Winner: Macey Lee, Trinity Christian

Melaina Bone, Silverdale

Carrington Washburn, CPA

Division II-AA Miss Basketball

Winner: Dontavia Waggoner, Ensworth

Raegyn Conley, Baylor

Kaiya Wynn, Ensworth

Class A Miss Basketball

Winner: Chloe Moore-McNeil, Greenfield

Tess Darby, Greenfield

Karly Weathers, Loretto

Class AA Miss Basketball

Winner: Keeley Carter, Macon County

Reagan Hurst, Upperman

Khyla Wade-Warren, McNairy Central

Class AAA Miss Basketball

Winner: Madison Hayes, East Hamilton

Denae Fritz, Maryville

Alasia Hayes, Riverdale

BOYS

Division II-A Mr. Basketball

Winner: Moussa Cisse, Lausanne

Alex Anderson, Tipton-Rosemark

Dante Harris, Lakeway Christian

Division II-AA Mr. Basketball

Winner: Kennedy Chandler, Briarcrest

B.J. Edwards, Knoxville Catholic

Chaz Lanier, Ensworth

Class A Mr. Basketball

Winner: Ryley McClaran, Eagleville

Lucas King, McKenzie

Dalton Marsh, Red Boiling Springs

Class AA Mr. Basketball

Winner: Johnathan Lawson, Wooddale

Edward Lacey, Fulton

Tyrone Marshall, Pearl Cohn

Class AAA Mr. Basketball

Winner: JaCobi Wood, Cleveland

Joe Anderson, Maryville

Will Pruitt, Mt. Juliet