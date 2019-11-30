TSSAA State playoffs: Semifinals

Congratulations to all the teams that advanced to the state championships tonight.

Maryville pulled out a massive win over Oakland 12-0. The Rebels will play Ravenwood in the state championship.

In class 5A, Knox Central beat Knox West 10-0, they will play Summit high school in the championship.

Alcoa handled Loudon County 56-0. They will face Pearl Cohn

The closest game of the night happened at Greenback. As the Cherokees hosted South Pittsburg for the Semifinals. Greenback railled from 20-7 to beat the Pirates on a game winning touchdown pass 27-26. Greenback will face Lake County for the 1A championship.

Below is a full list of scores around Tennessee

Greenback 27, South Pittsburg 26

Lake County 30, Huntingdon 20

Meigs County 22, Trousdale County 20

Peabody 38, Riverside 14

Alcoa 56, Loudon 0

Pearl-Cohn (MLK -FB coop) 21, Covington 20

Elizabethton 34, Nolensville 12

Springfield 17, Haywood County 14, OT

Knoxville Central 10, Knoxville West 0

Summit 27, Dyer County 20

Maryville 12, Oakland 0

Ravenwood 42, Houston 21