TSU student arrested in shooting death of fellow student

Nashville Metro police said an 18-year-old was charged in the shooting death of a 19-year-old Tennessee State University student.

Rickey Scott was found unresponsive Sunday morning inside a dorm room on campus and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

CBS-affiliate WTVF reported, George Wells Jr., also a TSU student, was charged with reckless homicide Wednesday night.

According to reports, police used surveillance video in the dorm to identify Wells as a suspect.

Police said Wells admitted to bringing "what he believed to be a pellet gun" to campus on Sunday.

According to police, Wells said he and Scott were in a dorm room when the gun fired at Scott.

Wells was arrested and booked into the Davidson County Jail. He is being held on a $45,000 bond and is due in court on Friday.

