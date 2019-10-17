TSU student arrested in shooting death of fellow student

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WVLT/WTVF)-- Nashville Metro police said an 18-year-old was charged in the shooting death of a 19-year-old Tennessee State University student.
Rickey Scott was found unresponsive Sunday morning inside a dorm room on campus and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
CBS-affiliate WTVF reported, George Wells Jr., also a TSU student, was charged with reckless homicide Wednesday night.
According to reports, police used surveillance video in the dorm to identify Wells as a suspect.
Police said Wells admitted to bringing "what he believed to be a pellet gun" to campus on Sunday.
According to police, Wells said he and Scott were in a dorm room when the gun fired at Scott.
Wells was arrested and booked into the Davidson County Jail. He is being held on a $45,000 bond and is due in court on Friday.
