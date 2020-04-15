TSU waives ACT requirement for fall 2020 admission

Tennessee State University waived the ACT score requirement for incoming fall freshmen due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

TSU said it wants to ensure interested and capable students have an opportunity to be evaluated for admission.

“At this time, we are waiving the test score requirements for Fall 2020 incoming students,” says Dr. Carjamin Scott, TSU’s director of admissions and recruitment. “We will continue to notice the trends of our peer institutions and will work to research this further before declaring our next steps.”

The ACT is an entrance exam most universities and colleges use to make admissions decisions.

In response to the ongoing pandemic, a number of universities across the country have also waived ACT and SAT scores.

