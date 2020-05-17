TVA reopens campgrounds and recreation areas

The majority of Tennessee Valley Authority developed recreation areas and six dam reservation campgrounds reopened Friday.

The areas were closed in March as a part of the state response to slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Seventeen TVA recreation areas have now reopened. The Pickwick recreation area will partially reopen due to ongoing repair work from spring flooding.

Four additional recreation areas will remain closed due to maintenance and repair activities, including; Kentucky Dam West Bank Road (walk-in access to fishing areas is permitted), Raccoon Mountain, Tellico and the Wilson Dam Rockpile Recreation Area.

Restroom facilities, large-group pavilions and playgrounds will remain closed in the reopened recreation areas.

Visitors are asked to continue to follow social distancing and other public health guidelines issued by the CDC.

