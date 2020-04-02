TVA expands recreation closures due to COVID-19

In response to the "Stay at Home" order, the Tennessee Valley Authority has expanded its closures of public recreation areas.

The list of TVA recreation areas that will be closed include:

Chatuge

Cherokee

Chickamauga

Fort Loudon

The south side of Guntersville

Normandy

Norris

South Holston dams

Tellico

Watts Bar dams

Raccoon Mountain

The public is asked not to bypass gates, fences or barricades to access the closed areas.

According to a release, law enforcement officials will be patrolling closed areas and TVA will continue to monitor the evolving coronavirus outbreak to take additional actions as necessary.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.