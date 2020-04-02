TVA expands recreation closures due to COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- In response to the "Stay at Home" order, the Tennessee Valley Authority has expanded its closures of public recreation areas.
The list of TVA recreation areas that will be closed include:
Chatuge
Cherokee
Chickamauga
Fort Loudon
The south side of Guntersville
Normandy
Norris
South Holston dams
Tellico
Watts Bar dams
Raccoon Mountain
The public is asked not to bypass gates, fences or barricades to access the closed areas.
According to a release, law enforcement officials will be patrolling closed areas and TVA will continue to monitor the evolving coronavirus outbreak to take additional actions as necessary.
