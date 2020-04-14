TVA expects reservoirs to rise above summer pool levels after heavy rain

The Tennessee Valley Authority said water levels will rise above normal at many of its reservoirs due to recent heavy rainfall.

TVA officials said water levels at at South Holston, Watauga, Cherokee, Norris, Tims Ford, and Nottely reservoirs will exceed summer pool levels as tributary dams store water to prevent flooding downstream.

All reservoirs on the Tennessee River are expected to exceed summer pool levels, except the Kentucky Lake.

TVA said it will move large amounts of water through dams on the Tennessee River for flood control.

According to TVA, a large portion of the Tennessee Valley received between four and five inches of rain.

