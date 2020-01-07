TVA releasing water to reduce reservoir levels before heavy rain

Tennessee Valley Authority officials said crews will continue to aggressively release water bring down reservoir levels in preparation for potentially heavy rainfall.

TVA releases water ahead of rains / Source: TVA

Crews are recovering flood storage at all tributary dams.

"Large tributary dams, including Fontana, Norris, Cherokee, and Douglas are generating with all available units and sluicing water," TVA said in a post of Facebook.

TVA officials said release rates have increased to lower reservoirs on the Tennessee River to the bottom of their winter ranges.

Officials said heavy rainfall is expected to come this weekend and into next week.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.