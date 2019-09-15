TWRA: Leatherwood Marina catches fire after boat explosion

Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Association said the Leatherwood Marina was on fire after a boat explosion Sunday morning.

Multiple emergency crews were on the scene in Stewart County, according to TWRA. Crews said the fire was put out around 2:15 p.m. Sunday.

According to the Stewart County Sheriff's Office, one person was injured and airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Officials say four houseboats sunk during the fire. TWRA officials warn the public that there is a lot of debris in the water and to stay clear of the area.

