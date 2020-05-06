See a fox in your neighborhood? TWRA says leave it alone

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency cautioned residents over the weekend about potential fox sightings.

The agency said it's possible you might have seen a fox or two in your neighborhood recently, and they have been fielding "many calls" from Tennesseans who are wondering if they are dangerous.

TWRA says, as foxes have recently had their offspring, more are out and about searching for food. Their main sources of nutrition, they added, are mice, rodents and rabbits, not your pets.

The agency said once the kits are slightly older, the foxes will move on, and they ask residents not to disturb them and to refrain from leaving trash out that might attract them.

