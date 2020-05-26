TWRA: Remove bird feeders from your yard while bears are active

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, it's best to remove bird feeders from your yard during the active bear season to prevent attracting them to your yard.

"Readily accessible birdseed rewards bears for overcoming their natural fear of humans and makes them likely to return," says Bearwise.org. "Even if a bear can’t reach your feeder, the sight and smell will still attract them. Bears have been seen sitting under feeders for hours, trying to figure out how to get them down. While they’re thinking, they may look around to see if there’s anything else interesting at your place. Be extra vigilant and make sure you’ve thoroughly bear-proofed your home, garage, and property."

One woman in Sevierville said she had an encounter with a bear in her yard that she would rather not repeat.

"We have never seen a bear in our neighborhood in the three years we've lived in this cabin," said Deni Deron Stotts. Her daughter, Beni Joe Deron captured video of a bear helping himself to their backyard feeder.

According to Gatlinburg.com, bears are most active during the evening hours of spring and summer months.

"I will not be putting bird feeders out anymore. I don't want the bear to associate people with food," said Stotts.

To learn more about how to discourage bears from coming to your yard and suggestions about other bear friendly ways to attract birds, click here.

