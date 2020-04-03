TWRA: Turkey season to open as planned

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said turkey hunting season will open as planned Saturday.

According to TWRA, Commission Chairman Kurt Holbert said, "Governor Lee's executive orders 22 and 23 identify outdoor activity as an essential activity provided that individuals follow CDC Health Guidelines. Turkey will open Saturday and TWRA areas remain open."

For more information about turkey hunting regulations visit the TWRA website.

