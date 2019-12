Road hunters were caught in Clay County for illegally shooting a deer from a vehicle, according to TWRA.

According to a Facebook post by TWRA, Wildlife Sergeant Bill Moulton received a call on Dec. 30, 2019 about a shot fired from a vehicle.

Moulton and his K-9 Chip searched the area and found a blood trail and the deer.

TWRA confiscated the guns that were used in the shooting.

