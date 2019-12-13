TWRA celebrates officer's 37-year career

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Officer is celebrating one of its officer's retirement after a 37-year career.

TWRA Region Four Major Brian Ripley retired after more than 37 years of "service to the hunters, anglers, boaters and wildlife of the State of Tennessee."

Ripley began his career in 1980 with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and was first assigned as a fisheries technician. TWRA said he graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1982 and got a job with TWRA as a wildlife technician.

Ripley has been part of "every big game restoration project including white-tailed deer, eastern wild turkey, and elk."

Of his career, Ripley said, "“I came to work in the heyday of wildlife management and restoration; when wildlife agencies were truly coming into their own. I was fortunate to work for an agency in which both Directors I served under possessed vision, and always looked 30, 50, 100 years down the road. I got to do the things that I grew up watching on the old TV show Wild Kingdom; real hands on stuff. In the early years, I even prosecuted my own cases in General Session Court on many occasions."

