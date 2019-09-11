Two questioned after viral video of Knoxville geese slayings

According to Matt Cameron at the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, an investigation is underway after a video went viral on Facebook showing someone apparently killing geese with a blunt object.

Investigators said two persons of interest were questioned Tuesday in relation to the incident, but so far no charges have been filed.

Results of TWRA's investigation will be presented to the Knox County District Attorney's Office for potential charges.

Angry viewers of the video say they beleive the geese seen being killed were a protected species of Canada Goose.

According to the TWRA website, the Canada Goose is the only one that nests in Tennessee.

According to the Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide, Canada Goose hunting is allowed inside certain time frames across the state, but a license is required.

WVLT News also reached out to the Knoxville Police Department who said they are not investigating the matter.

