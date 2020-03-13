TWRA hunter classes canceled, firing ranges closed

Tennessee Wildlife Rescurse Angency announce on Friday March 13 Due to Governor Bill Lee’s declared state of emergency, and for the health of the public, all Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency hunter education classes are canceled and firing ranges will be closed until further notice.

Governor Lee issued Executive Order No. 14 on Thursday declaring a state of emergency in Tennessee to facilitate the treatment and containment of coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.