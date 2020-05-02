TWRA investigating fatal Cherokee Lake boating incident

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating after a fatal boating incident on Cherokee Lake Saturday afternoon after a fisherman fell overboard and drowned.

According to TWRA, around 2:45 pm, 71-year-old Edward McMillan of Virginia was fishing in a small watercraft on Cherokee Lake with a male juvenile on board. Witnessess told TWRA that the boat was about 60 yards off the bank when it overturned, sending both passengers overboard.

The juvenile male was able to get himself and McMillan to shore, but the 71-year-old did not survive.

Neither occupant had on a personal flotation device.

