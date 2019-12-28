TWRA offering $2000 reward after elk was illegally killed

Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency asked for the public's help in the search for more information after an elk was illegally killed.

The Pine Mountain Longbirds Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation and CORA are offering a $2,000 reward or information that leads to the conviction of those responsible in the elk's death.

TWRA officials said the elk was killed on the North Cumberland WMA last week.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brendan Marlow at (615) 571-4792 or TWRA at 1-800-831-1174.

CORA and Pine Mountain Longbeards Chapt. of NWTF are offering a $2,000 reward for info leading to conviction of those responsible for killing an elk on the North Cumberland WMA last week. Call TWRA Off. Brendan Marlow (615)571-4792 or TWRA at 1-800-831-1174 with info. #tnwildlife pic.twitter.com/YOSenJhxPC — TWRA (@tnwildlife) December 28, 2019

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.