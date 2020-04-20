TWRA offers resources for identifying backyard wildlife

Has your family been noticing lots of backyard wildlife while stuck at home?

TWRA has resources online to help identify common critters.

"tnwildlife.org is a good resource for identifying wildlife in your backyard. This could be another tool for #homeschool sessions or for anyone wanting to learn more about your backyard visitor," said TWRA on Twitter.

To find 100 common birds of Tennessee click here.

For a full index of watchable Tennessee wildlife, click here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.