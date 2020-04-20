TWRA offers resources for identifying backyard wildlife

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) — Has your family been noticing lots of backyard wildlife while stuck at home?
TWRA has resources online to help identify common critters.
"tnwildlife.org is a good resource for identifying wildlife in your backyard. This could be another tool for #homeschool sessions or for anyone wanting to learn more about your backyard visitor," said TWRA on Twitter.
To find 100 common birds of Tennessee click here.
For a full index of watchable Tennessee wildlife, click here.
