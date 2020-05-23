TWRA releases boat safety checklist for Memorial Day weekend

The Memorial Day holiday weekend marks the unofficial start to the summer boating season and is one of the year's busiest boating weekend, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

TWRA officials emphasized the importance of wearing a life jacket and boating in a safe and responsible manner. In 2019, there were no boating-related fatalities during the Memorial Day holiday weekend for the fifth consecutive year.

TWRA has used social media to share tips and educate the public about the importance of safe boating practices.

TWRA released a checklist for boaters to go through before hitting the water during the holiday weekend.