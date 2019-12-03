TWRA releases nearly 85,000 rainbow trout this winter

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announced the 2019-20 winter trout stocking schedule.

TWRA officials said they plan to release nearly 85,000 rainbow trout at more than 30 sites from Dec. to March.

The agency said the program provides numerous close to home trout fishing opportunities for anglers during the winter months. The fisheries will also provide opportunities to introduce children or first-time anglers to fishing.

The trout released will average 10 inches long. TWRA said the daily creel limit is seven, but there is no size limit.

TWRA officials remind anglers that a trout license is needed in addition to a fishing license.

The Winter Trout Stocking schedule is available online.

