TWRA releases outdoor guide to dealing with quarantine

While Tennesseans continue to adhere to social distancing rules and the state's stay at home order, you can still go outside.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency shared a guideline made by the Council to Advance Hunting and the Shooting Sports that can help you pass the time outside while still following rules.

1. Target practice (if you can shoot on your land safely)

2. Practice your game calling

3. Get some practice in with your hunting dog

4. Go shed hunting

5. Go turkey hunting

6. Go fishing

7. Go kayaking, canoeing or paddle boarding

8. Go foraging

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.