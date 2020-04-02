TWRA says 'bad April Fools joke' causes confusion

Source: (TWRA)
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 1:05 PM, Apr 02, 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said a "bad April Fools joke" is to blame for confusing people about Tennessee waterways.

TWRA said Tennesseee waterways are open and a great way to spend time while practicing social distancing.

"There is a BAD April Fools joke floating around the web that says Tennessee waterways are closed. That is NOT true.
Tennessee waterways are OPEN. #Socialdistance yourself outside on the water! #GoOutdoorsTennessee
#tnwildlife," said the agency on Twitter.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

 