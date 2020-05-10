TWRA urges boating safety as weather begins to heat up

Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency saId they want everyone to stay safe as they head outside as the weather starts to warm up.

TWRA officers said they have seen a significant increase in people out on the water during Tennessee's safer-at-home order. Ten fatalities have already been reported on waterways across the state.

TWRA officers said they are patrolling the waters to make sure everyone has a life jacket, throw cushion and fire extinguisher to keep them safe while boating. John Landrum with TWRA said everyone should learn about the water before they go out and make sure weather conditions are safe.

"Most of our fatalities so far in our area have been due to paddling sports, such as canoes and kayaks," Landrum said.

TWRA officers also stressed the importance of not driving the boat under the influence.

