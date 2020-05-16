TWRA urges caution on the water ahead of warmer weather, Memorial Day

Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency urged boaters to use caution on the water as the weather starts warm-up.

TWRA said officers have continued to monitor lakes and rivers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"National Safe Boating Week is annually held the week prior to Memorial Day weekend. Boating partners across the United States and Canada are teaming to promote safe boating practices, including the wear of life jackets for National Safe Boating Week and throughout the 2020 boating season. Tennessee offers boating enthusiasts an abundance of opportunities to enjoy the resources across the state. Memorial Day weekend is viewed as the unofficial kickoff to the summer boating season. The goal of National Safe Boating Week is to educate the public about the importance of safe boating practices and wearing life jackets.“

Officers are promoting boating safety during "National Safe Boating Week," from May 16 to May 22. TWRA encouraged all boaters to have safety equipment on board when they go out on the water.

TWRA officers said boating accidents in 2020 is on average compared to previous years. Officers said they will continue to patrol to make sure everyone has a life jacket, throw cushion and a fire extinguisher.

