TWRA warns of fake hunting season social media post

Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said a post floating around on Facebook about current hunting seasons is fake.

The fake post claims that all hunting seasons are currently open due to a food shortage. TWRA officials said "this is NOT true."

"The only thing legal to harvest right now is bullfrog, armadillo, coyote, beaver and striped skunk," TWRA said in a Facebook post.

Youth turkey season opens Saturday, March 28. The season for everyone else begins on April 4.

