TWRA wildlife officer shoots two people in hunting accident

An off-duty Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Officer accidentally shot two other hunters in a turkey hunting accident on the North Cumberland WMA in Campbell County, according to a press release from the agency.

The shooting happened near Norma Road Sunday morning.

"One victim was transported and the other drove himself to UT Medical Center for examination," said Matthew Cameron with TWRA.

Both hunters have been released from the hospital and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.

