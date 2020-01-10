Taco Bell to pay $100K salaries to some store managers

Taco Bell announced it will pay a $100,000 annual salary for general managers at some of its company-owned stores.

The company described the pay raise as a "test" in "select locations." The test will be phased later this year at nearly 450 corporate-owned Taco Bell stores. General managers, at these stores, currently earn between $50,000 and $80,000, according to the company.

In 2020, the company also announced employees are eligible for at least 24-hours of paid sick time per year, starting Jan. 1.

In a press release, Taco Bell said it aimed to enhance restaurant performance and employee satisfaction, contributing to locations' recruitment and retention.

