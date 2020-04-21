Could some former Vols make a splash in the NFL Draft?

So much is not the same these days. Most sporting events have either been cancelled or postponed, but still on the schedule for Thursday night, albeit in a virtual manner, is the annual NFL Draft.

There could be a Tennessee flare to it with a handful of Vols, led by Jauan Jennings and Darrell Taylor, who are hoping to hear their names called.

If their dreams come true, that could also impact the Vols football program in a pretty big way, says Brent Hubbs of Volquest.com.

"What it shows is player development," he told WVLT Sports Director Rick Russo. "I think that's one of the things you're looking for. If you look at the basketball side of things with Rick Barnes, one of the things we're seeing in recruiting and why they're generating the buzz they are with the class they recently just signed, all those kids talk about one thing and that's how players got better in the program."

Hubbs added that it's possible former Vols like Jennings wouldn't have gotten the opportunity to be considered for the draft two years ago.

"You can still show development and improvement in your program because these guys are getting opportunities that, quite frankly, I'm not sure they would have gotten two years ago."

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.