Vols looking ahead to football season

It isn’t quite football time in Tennessee, but Coach Jeremy Pruitt’s players are making their way back to campus with voluntary physical workouts beginning next week. That's the kind of team bonding Vince Ferrara of our media partner WNML says is essential, ”Getting them back to feeling like the team aspect of it, and yeah we’ve been doing our own thing and staying in touch with the coaches and players, but now it’s time to get back to the team aspect even though it won’t be close to what it has been.”

Players can begin drills on Monday, those drills will not include touching footballs, something these guys had little opportunity to do back in the spring.

"With two practices and a couple of viewing periods there wasn’t enough to really witness what they’re about but what they look like is like Jeremy Pruitt guys with energy and guys who are about teaching all the time," said Ferrara.

