Tates Middle School puts snow machine to use

Eight grade students with Tates Middle School got a taste of the chill on Tuesday night.

Students designed and built their own snow machine and began testing it at around 10 p.m. on January 21.

According to Tates, they made the machine with supplies found at home improvement stores and with equipment found on campus. The machine will blow snow up to 20 feet.

After putting their time and sweat in, students will be able to transform their hillside into a snowy slide on Wednesday morning.

