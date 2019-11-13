Name a donkey, save a donkey: Tate's School fundraising for abandoned animal

Two East Tennessee organizations came together for one common goal: rescuing an abandoned donkey.

Source: Tate's School

4Them Sanctuary, a non profit animal rescue in Sweetwater, and Tate's School in Knoxville, partnered to help the animal and to celebrate World Kindness Day on November 13 and to raise funds to rehabilitate an abandoned donkey.

The sanctuary said they received a call about an abandoned donkey that had been left alone in a field to fend for itself for three months. Tate's School said the female donkey was alone "covered in burrs, scared of people and without shelter or food. Her hooves had grown in such a way that it was painful for her to walk around."

Tate's School said it took weeks, but the sanctuary was able to get the donkey onto a trailer and was transported to UT for evaluation and treatment.

Lisa Page, 4Them Sanctuary board member, said she reached out to Tate's School immediately. “I reached out to Tate’s School as soon as we got the call because I knew we needed financial help for this sweet donkey girl. I also knew that Tate’s had a long history of companion animals on their campus including a beloved donkey named Maudie. They loved the idea and wanted to help right away."

Page added that helping the donkey would be a "teaching moment" for students.

Tate's School is inviting the community to help name the donkey and raise money for her medical expenses. Vote online for $1. All funds will be used for the animal.

Top names:

- Dolly

- Spirit

- Maisie

- Maudie II

To vote, go here.

