Taylor Swift donates $10,000 to ETCH cancer patient

Most of the rooms at East Tennessee Children's Hospital look alike, except for one. Trinity Foster's room is decked out with Taylor Swift merchandise. It's sure to bring attention, and it even caught the eye of the star herself.

Trinity has been in and out of the hospital since the beginning of the year. She's fighting stage four osteosarcoma, a bone cancer.

"There's good days and bad days, but it will get better," the 16-year-old said. One of those good days came in August after Swift dropped her new album, Lover.

"We had an album release party in her room," Nicole Wenger, a child life specialist at ETCH, said. "We try to provide her with something normal. It's a positive experience during a time they're dealing with something so difficult."

The release party put on a big smile. Trinity said her favorite song on the album is 'Soon You'll Get Better'.

"It's about getting better in the the hospital," Trinity said.

A surprise that came Thursday definitely made her feel better. It was a $10,000 donation on her Go Fund Me raising money for medical expenses. But it wasn't just the amount that came as a surprise, it was the message that came with it.

"Trinity, I saw photos of your album release party that you did in your hospital room and wanted to say thank you for being so kind and supportive! I hope I can give you a hug in person soon, but in the meantime I wanted to send you this and all my love. Your friend, Taylor."

That's right, Taylor Swift.

"If Taylor comes to see me, I don't know what I'll do," Trinity said.

The pop singer is a role model for Trinity who said it's her kindness that makes a difference. When Trinity gets older, she wants to be a nurse just like the ones who made a difference for her.

Trinity has three more rounds of chemotherapy before she's expected to be done around October.

