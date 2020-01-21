Taylor Swift reveals her mother is battling a brain tumor

In a recent interview with Variety Taylor Swift revealed her mother, Andrea, is battling a brain tumor.

Andrea Smith has battled cancer since 2015. During the filming for her upcoming Netflix documentary Taylor Swift: Miss Americana, the family found out Andrea's cancer returned. Taylor Swift said her mother's disease is progressing.

"While she was going through treatment, they found a brain tumor," Swift told Variety. "And the symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumor is nothing like what we've ever been through with her cancer before."

Swift said the diagnosis has led her to limit herself during her upcoming tour. Instead of her typical nine-month tour, Swift said she will perform four stadium dates in America this summer and a trip around the festival circuit in Europe.

Swift said the diagnosis is especially hard because her relationship with her mother goes beyond family ties.

"Everyone lives their mom; everyone's got an important mom," Swift told Variety. "But for me, she's really the guiding force. Almost every decision I make, I talk to her about it first."

The singer commemorated her mother's ongoing battle with cancer in the song "Soon You'll Get Better," on her upcoming album.

Taylor Swift's Netflix documentary Taylor Swift: Miss Americana will premiere on Netflix on Jan. 31.

