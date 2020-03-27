Tazewell Police Department hires first female officer

The Tazewell Police Department turned a corner in it its history. A female officer is in the line of duty for the first time ever in the town.

The department is small, with just eight officers, which is the the police department's largest staff in its history.

“You know your neighbors; your community. People know your name,” Officer Megan Karg said.

However, a small department does not mean small crimes, Chief Jeremy Myers told WVLT News Reporter Robert Grant.

“We have the same crime here as Knoxville. It doesn’t stop at jurisdictions," he said. “We needed the diversity and the change. It was time to break the glass ceiling.”

It's why he hired Officer Karg, the department's first female officer in its 43-year history.

“There are people who have told me they’ve never seen a female officer, which surprises me,” Officer Karg said.

It may be the first in Tazewell's history, but Officer Karg has a long history in law enforcement.

She started in 2006 working for the Department of Corrections, then most recently as a Student Resource Officer in Claiborne County. On Monday, March 23, she was hired on at Tazewell PD.

She said her favorite part of the job is meeting people and, “working with children. Seeing them smile.”

She's had a lot of practice as she teaches her 6-year-old daughter at home. Her lesson: never give up and stay positive.

“There’s nothing you can’t do. There’s no restrictions. Nothing about who you are says you can or can’t do your job or anything for that matter.”

Because behind this badge, Karg said gender doesn't matter.

“It doesn’t feel different to me because when you’re an officer, none of that matters. What matters is who is going to be there when you need them.”

