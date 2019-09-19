Tazewell man charged after shooting brother, sheriff's office says

The Claiborne County Sheriff's Office have charged a man with attempted criminal homicide after he allegedly shot his own brother.

According to a release from the sheriff's office, investigators responded to reports of a shooting on September 19 at 9:55 a.m. on Payne Circle in Tazewell.

Investigators believe that the Matthew Overton, 55, and his brother, 51-year-old Adam Overton, were involved in a domestic dispute. The sheriff's office said Matthew Overton shot his younger brother during the dispute.

Adam Overton was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with what investigators said were life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said Matthew Overton was charged with attempted criminal homicide, and he is currently in the Claiborne County Jail.

