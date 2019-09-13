Deputies: Tazewell man used fake company in crime

A Tazewell man, Mathew Thomas Brock, was arrested for Criminal Simulation and Forgery in connection to an incident on September 2.

Investigators said Brock entered into an agreement with a victim for the lease of a building.

According to the Claiborne County Sheriff's Office Facebook the name on the lease was listed as "Thomas Ryan Brock" associated with AMT Holdings, LLC, a nonexistent company.

Mr. Brock has previously been charged by Detective Duncan for theft of property over 10,000 dollars. This incident occurred earlier in the year. He currently has pending charges in Kentucky, Knox County, and Blount County, Tenn.

