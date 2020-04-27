Tazewell man charged with more than 100 counts of child rape

An investigation by the Tazewell Police Department led to the arrest of 29-year-old Jack Goins earlier this month.

Goins has been charged with more than 100 counts of rape of a child and one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

According to police, the case involved more than one victim under the age of 18. The investigation began earlier in the year, and Goins was arrested at his Tazewell home without incident earlier this month.

