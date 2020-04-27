Tazewell man taken to hospital after gun accidentally discharges outside gun shop

The Tazewell Police Department said a man was transported to a hospital after his gun accidentally discharged while he was in his vehicle outside a local gun shop.

Investigators said they responded to a reported shooting around noon on North Broad Street. Police said a man had "experienced a negligent discharge" in his car while he tried to clean his glock .40 caliber handgun.

Police said he was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for a gunshot wound to the leg.

Investigators said the incident had nothing to do with the gun shop and was "a simple mistake" on the gun owner's part.

