Tazewell police: Semi driver cited for passing stopped school bus

The Tazewell Police Department said two drivers were cited for passing a stopped school bus that was letting students exit the bus.

According to the police department, a driver of a semi and another vehicle ran a bus stop sign on U.S. Highway 24E while the bus was letting students out.

Both drivers were cited.

The police department said this is still an issue, and, so far, Tazewell officials have issued 23 school bus stop sign citations.

"As a reminder you must stop both directions unless there is a grass median or a concrete barrier," the police department said on Facebook.

