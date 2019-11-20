Teacher accused of hurting, insulting autistic 5-year-old

A Tennessee teacher is accused of scratching a nonverbal autistic child and insulting the appearance of the crying 5-year-old, saying it would make her cry too.

News outlets report 45-year-old April Chandler was arrested Monday on a child abuse charge and released on bond. She has been suspended without pay pending the investigation by Hendersonville police.

