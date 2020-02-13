Teachers groups say active shooter drills are too traumatic

Active shooter drills have unfortunately become a normal practice in schools in the last 20 years, and the second-largest teacher's union in America wants them to stop.

The department of education released a report saying that during the 2015-2016 school year, roughly 95 percent of schools drilled students on lockdown procedures.

Some psychologists say active shooter drills can be traumatizing -- depending on how they're conducted.

The American Federation of Teachers, the "National Education Association" and "Everytown for Gun Safety".... condemn the drills saying they're traumatizing students.

The groups recommend a more comprehensive approach that doesn't involve students like extreme risk laws, or staff training on lockout procedures and emergency medical procedures.

They also recommend that information regarding the drills should be given to parents ahead of time, and the content of the drills should be created by a team that includes mental health professionals.

