Technology, coordination help Jefferson County seniors walk graduation stage

Jefferson County High School seniors have spent their past few weeks of school wondering exactly what graduation might look like. This week, in small groups, graduation is looking traditional, with walks across the stage of the high school auditorium and diplomas received in person.

Yet, it's unlike any other graduation in the school's history, with staff checking temperatures and handing out face masks at the door.

School administrators organized small groups of students to attend with two guests each, giving all 548 seniors the chance to graduate this week. Graduating Senior Chris Hackney said, "I didn't really truly think about how hard they worked until today. And they made it happen for us, so that's good."

High School Principal Scott Walker said the week will culminate with a celebratory parade on Saturday. "We will have a senior caravan. And our local law enforcement agencies will lead that caravan."

The school system plans to create a combined virtual graduation ceremony that includes video of each student crossing the stage, and airing that via its YouTube and social media channels at noon on Saturday.

At the school Tuesday, small groups of proud parents and other supporters. Marisela Estrada Santiago said of her mother, who was there with her father taking photos outside the high school, "She's definitely excited and happy. She has four more to go. Just to look up at us and be like, they'll have a different future than what we had." Marisela will be the second person in her family to attend college.

This week's ceremonies include all of the formalities included in a typical graduation, with the special plans made for social distancing.

As for a ceremony like those in the past, Director of Schools Shane Johnston said in a statement, "Seniors will receive an email with a survey. Results from the survey will be analyzed, along with guidance from government and health officials, to decide if a traditional ceremony will be added for June, July, or August."

