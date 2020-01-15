Tee Higgins declares for NFL Draft

Former Oak Ridge football star and Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins just announced he will enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

Higgins took to Twitter on January 15 with the news.

"The last three years at Clemson have been unbelievable. 1 National Championship and 3 College Football Playoff appearances are accomplishments and experiences that can never be taken away," Higgins wrote. "It has always been my dream to play in the NFL and take care of my family. Because of Clemson I now have the opportunity to do that. So it is with a grateful heart that I announce today my intention to enter the 2020 NFL Draft."

Give God the Glory!���� pic.twitter.com/Our0IDe88I — Tee Higgins⁵ (@teehiggins5) January 15, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.