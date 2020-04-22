Teen at Tennessee juvenile justice facility tests positive for COVID-19

The Tennessee Department of Children's Services confirmed a juvenile at the Memphis Center for Independence tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials said the teen is in quarantine at the youth justice facility and will not return to the general public until a full recovery is documented by the Department of Health, WMC reported.

The youth facility offers residential treatment program for boys ages 13 to 18 who have been placed into state custody. The facility house 48 youth and employs 60 staff members.

The state said parents have been alerted and the entire facility will be tested.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

