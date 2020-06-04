Teen builds 'Dog Bar' to hydrate dogs and lift spirits

Looking for a reason to smile? One Knoxville teen hopes this will do the trick. He built a "Dog Bar" from scratch as a way to keep thirsty dogs hydrated but also to put a smile on their owner's faces.

Source: (WVLT)

"I noticed dogs walking by that looked really thirsty and I wanted to help them out.," said Reece Sams. He just finished the 7th grade and said with school ending early, he has a lot of free time at home. "It took about a week or two... my dad helped me out quite a bit."

The water station on Hampshire Drive in West Hills is equipped with a water pedal to follow CDC Guidelines during the pandemic. "It was quarantine and we didn't want anyone having to touch a handle so we made it a foot pedal," said Sams.

"It's been fun to watch them walk by and take a drink out of it," he said. Neighbors have started posting their pictures of their pups enjoying the unexpected treat.

Sams said he hopes to do more projects like this in the future.

